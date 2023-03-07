Hyderabad: Man of the masses who made his fans swoon with his performance in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, Jr NTR has reached the US, a week ahead of Oscars 2023. The RRR fame actor is in California to promote his film RRR, short for Roar Rise Revolt. Rajamouli's magnum opus is in the Oscar running for best original song for its peppy dance number Naatu Naatu.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of savoring the view from the balcony of a high-rise building in Beverly Hills, California in his story section. The actor just mentioned the location and is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He has also donned a black coloured cap and grey shoes to complete his look. In the picture shared by him, he has turned his back, in a way showing off the image of a tiger printed on the back of his tee.

The tiger imprinted on his t-shirt is a symbolic representation of the film and its roaring success. The film and especially the song Naatu Naatu has become a global success. As soon as the actor posted the picture, it went viral on social media. Fans shared the picture on Twitter tagging the actor and calling him 'Man of the Masses'. The film has gone global and made Indian cinema a global phenomenon.

Fans are proud of the South superstar and his fan pages have flooded social media sites with his pictures and videos of his US tour, where he is currently promoting his film in the run-up to the Academy awards. Earlier, Jr NTR won the hearts of his admirers after he was seen leaving for the US from Hyderabad airport. The actor smiled at the paparazzi and greeted his fans with selfies. He was given a grand farewell at the airport before leaving for the Oscars.

