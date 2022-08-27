Hyderabad (Telangana): RRR star Jr NTR will add his might to promote Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra in Telugu-speaking states. The actor will grace Brahmastra pre-release event which will take place here on September 2.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji took to social media to express his gratitude and laud and Jr NTR for being part of Brahmastra promotions. Ayan on Saturday shared a video announcing Jr NTR's participation in the Brahmastra pre release event in Hyderabad.

Ayan started the post with, "NTR for BRAHMASTRA." He then heaped praise on Jr NTR and wrote, "Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us."

He added, "Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad!"

He also conformed that Alia and Ranbir will be joined by Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli for Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad. Ayan concluded his post saying, "Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe."

Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad will reunite Alia, Jr NTR and SS Rajamuoli who delivered a blockbuster hit RRR this March. Ranbir, Alia and Nagarjuna aside, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is slated to hit bid screens on September 9.