Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr. NTR has arrived in California in time for the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event at the Paramount Studio. The Academy Awards are just a few days away. The handsome actor made his presence felt in the Hollywood industry with his dapper look in a blue suit. Jr NTR took to social media to share his loom from the event while several pictures of him posing with celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood are going viral on social media.

People are in awe of Jr. NTR's look and the hashtag #NTRAtOscars continues to storm Twitter. Taking to Instagram, the superstar posted pictures of his look from the event with the caption, "Just... :)". The fans of the actor just can't wait to see him walk the red carpet at the Oscars. The global icon recently stated in an interview that the entire nation will walk with him on the red carpet rather than just him.

Jr. NTR in a recent interview said that he did not think it was going to be him or Komaram Bheem (his character in RRR) will walk the red carpet. It's going to be India who would be walking the red carpet. Expressing his feelings before the Oscars, Jr. NTR added that the team RRR is going to walk the red carpet with the entire country in their hearts.

Even Bollywood actor Preity Zinta was seen at the pre-Oscars event and posed for a photo with Jr. NRT. Preity took the photo to her Instagram handle and in the caption, she congratulated all the Oscar nominees that she met last night. She also appreciated Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia for uniting the artistic community from South Asia and for celebrating one another's achievements.