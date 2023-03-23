Hyderabad: Director Koratala Siva's highly anticipated and awaited film NTR 30 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor was officially launched on Thursday with a puja ceremony. The director and crew spoke to the media and discussed the movie following the official puja. At the event, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli gave the first clap to superstar Jr NTR's upcoming film 'NTR 30'.

The film's backdrop was revealed by the Acharya director, who said that it would be his best project to date. In addition, Anirudh Ravinchander declared that he was back with NTR 30.

NTR 30 director revealed the plot of the movie, leaving fans ecstatic. "NTR 30 is set in India's forgotten coastal lands, where men are more like beasts than men. They have no fear of God or even death. What are they afraid of? Let's see what happens. It's going to be an adventure. I promise fans and movie lovers that this will be my best film ever," the director said.

The director also introduced the team of the movie. The team includes some of the industry's top technicians, including composer Anirudh Ravichander as music director. Ratnavelu will perform the cinematography of the movie, on the other hand, Sreekar Prasad will oversee the editing. In addition, Sabu Cyril, the art designer, has also joined the team.

NTR 30 is Jr NTR's second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The duo previously collaborated on the 2016 action-drama Janatha Garage. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. She will co-star with Varun Dhawan in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. She will also appear in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao.