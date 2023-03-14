Hyderabad: RRR stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan made a stunning appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The actors enjoy a loyal fanbase in both Telugu-speaking states. Their fanbase continues to swell with the pan-India film RRR and the craze that it created in India and beyond. The RRR duo is trending heavily on social media post-Oscars 2023 and made it to the Top Male Mentions from the esteemed award gala where their song Naatu Naatu scripted history.

#JrNTR is trending on Twitter with 39.1k tweets as we write while #RamCharanBossingOscars is around 41.7k on the micro-blogging site. It's not only Twitter where these two charismatic stars have topped the trends. Their social media presence has immensely increased in the past few days and the Oscars only added to the mania around Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

According to a data analyst firm NetBase Quid, Jr NTR left Hollywood celebrities behind as he topped the Male Mentions from Oscars 2023 list. While Jr. NTR is number one position, Ram Charan secured the second spot followed by Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan who won Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. Brandan Fraser who bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars 2023 ranked fourth while American actor Pedro Pascal is ranked fifth on the list shared by NetBase Quid on Twitter.

As the title of the list suggests, NetBase Quid released the results based on the most mentioned celebrities from Oscars 2023 across social media and mainstream media. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are regulars when it comes to taking over Twitter. Hence, it comes as no surprise when these actors top such charts.