Alwar, Rajasthan: Avengers actor, Jeremy Renner is currently in Alwar Rajasthan, shooting a short film to create awareness about fluoridated water in the area. He took it to his Instagram posts and stories, to share a few pictures and videos. In the pictures, he was seen playing cricket and other games with children. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "What a blessing of life to discover , learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet !"

Jeremy Renner shooting in Alwar

As per the reports, some Bollywood stars too are going to join Jeremy in Alwar. Localites informed that some time back, an NGO from Australia had visited the site, to research about the water in the village around Alwar. During their survey. they found high amount of fluoride in the water in the Laxmangarh area. Therefore, a short film is being made on the same topic, to raise awareness about high levels of fluoride in the water. The NGO has already arranged for fluoride-free water in 5 schools in Laxmangarh, Barodakan and Khedli. Machines worth Rs 80 lakh have been installed in these five schools. A tank of 9 thousand liters will also be constructed by the organization. This will help children get pure drinking water.