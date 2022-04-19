Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh got released on Tuesday. The film helmed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, aims to address the gender bias issue in society. The much-awaited Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey.

Going by Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer, Divyang attempts to address the serious issue of girl foeticide. The film is set in Gujarat and revolves around a family of repute longing to have an heir to take over the position of the village head. A nearly three-minute-long trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar showcases Ranveer in a completely different avatar. The firebrand actor is playing the titular role but is submissive to his orthodox father who is the village head.

In the film, Ranveer and Shalini play a couple who are parents to a daughter and expecting a second child. The drama ensues when the family and societal pressure mounts on the couple to abort the girl child. Pushed to the wall, Ranveer revolts and runs away from family to save his unborn. The film is set to release on May 13, 2022.