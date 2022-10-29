Hyderabad: Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan smashed taboos around physical relationship before marriage. The actor in a podcast said that it might sound "objectionable" to many but she feels that physical attraction and compatibility are very important in a relationship. The acclaimed actor also opined that she has no objections if her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wans to explore motherhood before entering wedlock.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya are seen having some interesting conversations over relationship on Navya's new podcast What the Hell Navya.

Giving some relationship advice in the latest episode, Jaya said, "People might find it objectionable coming from me, but physical attraction and compatibility are very important. In our times, we could not experiment. But today’s generation, they do, and why shouldn’t they, because that is also responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there is no physical relationship, it’s not going to last very long. You just can’t be lasting on love, fresh air and adjustments."

The Sholay star also expressed her views on how younger generation should not feel guilty about physical relationships. "It’s okay if you had a physical relationship and still you feel your relationship has otherwise not worked out, you can be nice about it," she said.

The only problematic aspect for Jaya is "being hypocrites." She said that most young girls go through it but they hide it from their family, as they do not talk about physical relationships.

When Jaya asked, "Why are we putting taboos on people?" Shweta answered, "To control women." Shweta said on the podcast, "It’s to control women. Women do not have a say about their bodies. All their decisions are made by men."

The 10-episode audio series is dropped on IVM Podcasts and it is also available on other audio streaming platforms.