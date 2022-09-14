Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee's Jawan is billed as a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. For Jawan, SRK will shoot a massive action sequence which will feature over 200 women.

The latest buzz around Jawan hints that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting an intense action sequence in Chennai this week. The makers will fly down 200-250 women management officers from Mumbai for the shoot. SRK's massive fight sequence will be canned over seven days. Apart from the action sequence with 200 women, SRK will also be completing a few crucial scenes for Jawan in the next three weeks.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come".

Filmmaker Atlee, who is known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil to name a few, had earlier said that Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. The filmmaker said that with Jawan he aims to give the audience an exceptional experience, an event that all can enjoy. SRK is said to be projected like never before in Atlee's film.

With this film, life seems to be coming full circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show Fauji which aired back in 1989. Taking a pan-India route, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.