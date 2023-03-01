Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is seemingly in no mood to keep her alleged romance with Shikhar Pahariya under wraps. The rumoured lovebirds, who have been spotted together several times, have now reportedly jetted off for a vacation. The duo, however, is not alone on a holiday.

On Tuesday, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a powder blue salwar suit. Also spotted at the airport was Janhvi's younger sister and aspiring actor Khushi Kapoor and their common friend Tanisha Santoshi. Janhvi and Khushi's father Boney Kapoor was seen at the airport. The Kapoors were accompanied by Shikhar, who was seen coming with Boney after the girls entered the airport. It seems Janhvi and Shikar's relationship is green-lit by the family as he accompanied the Kapoor family on a holiday.

For unversed, Janhvi and Shikhar, who dated and parted ways a few years ago, rekindled their romance later last year. The two were spotted together at a Halloween party last year and since then were often spotted together. From attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash to arriving together for Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party, Janhvi, and Shikhar's joint appearances made headlines several times.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The actor also has the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi helmed by Sharan Sharma in her kitty. The film will reunite Janhvi with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actor is also said to make her debut in south but nothing is officially announced as yet.