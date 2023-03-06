Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older today. Making her birthday special were the makers of an upcoming film that will mark her foray into the Telugu industry. Ms. Kapoor will be seen alongside RRR fame Jr NTR in an upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi's first look from the film apparently left her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya impressed.

Taking to social media, Janhvi shared her first look from the film which is tentatively titled #NTR30. Sharing the image, Janhvi also expressed her excitement to work with Jr NTR. Janhvi also called the Telugu star her "favourite." Sharing the first look of her character, Janhvi wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30."

Soon after Janhvi shared the post, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar took to Instagram Stories to share her first look. He is seemingly floored by Janhvi's look from the film and dropped it with a heart-eyed emoji followed by a fish emoticon. Janhvi's first look from NTR30 features her in a rustic avatar. Sitting against the backdrop of mountains securing a river, Janhvi looks alluring as she poses for the camera. Going by the first look, it seems Janhvi will be playing a meaty role in the film.

Shikhar Pahariya reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's first look from NTR30

READ | Did Shikhar Pahariya just confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor?

The upcoming film is billed as an action entertainer for which Koratala Siva is known. The makers have roped in composer Anirudh Ravichander to score music for the film. Set to hit big screens on April 5, 2024, the upcoming film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.