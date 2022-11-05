Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Saturday, sent warm birthday wishes for her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi, the daughters of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, share a very healthy sisterly bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture which she captioned, "It's my favourite persons birthday. The bestest girl in the world my whole heart and my lifeline. I love you and I miss you so much and I wish I was with you rn."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies is an official adaptation of an American comic Archies. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Helen.

Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.

Janhvi is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the film. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Bawal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.