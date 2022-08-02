Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Janhvi Kapoor is receiving positive reviews for her performance in film Good Luck Jerry which was released digitally on July 29. The actor, who is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has shared her experience from the film set.

Talking about her experience working on the film, Janhvi said that her co-stars did make her feel comfortable, but ironically they were very sweaty groups of men whose job was to intimidate her in the film. "I was not allowed to go back into the van because my character never had such privileges. I suddenly realised that we actors have such privileges when everyone including the light dadas and others are sweating it out on the set," Janhvi said.

Janhvi also spoke about how she worked on her diction. "I started training for my diction and dialect, and there is a specific rhythm to the Bihari accent and it's so meetha. Once you tap into the rhythm it's difficult to get out of it. And then I was playing a girl from Bihar, in Punjab, amongst a gang, and I was the only girl in a group of thugs. They were all in character, and most technicians were also male," she said.

Helmed by Siddharth Sen, Good Luck Jerry is a story of the survival of the wittiest when pushed to the wall. The film stars Janhvi as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.