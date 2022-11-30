Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor's love life is back in the news again. The actor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, was rumored to be dating close friend and socialite Orhan Awatramani. Ms. Kapoor, who is seemingly not interested in dating an actor after short-lived romances with co-stars, has reportedly rekindled romance with her former boyfriend outside the industry.

Recently, rumours of Janhvi dating Orhan went viral. Not only that, a few portals even reported that Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi dated Akshat Ranjan, who is their childhood friend at different times. When asked about her being linked to Orhan, the actor during Mili promotions denied the same.

Janhvi, who claims to be single now, is reportedly back with her former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who is the maternal grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Chatter around Janhvi and Shikhar being back together grown louder when the two attended writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra's Diwali party, together. Notably, the duo was also seen posing together during a Halloween party organized by Orhan in October.

Janhvi Kapoor with Orhan Awatramani and Shikhar Pahariya at Halloween party

For unversed, Janhvi dated Pahariya before making her debut in Bollywood. While shooting for her debut film Dhadak, the actor was linked with co-star Ishaan Khatter and later was also said to be dated Kartik Aaryan for a brief time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.