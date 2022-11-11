Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is receiving positive reviews for her moving act in latest release Mili, is back at churning out funny reels. In her latest post, the actor is seen recreating a Deepika Padukone's famous scene from Om Shanti Om but with a pinch of humour.

On Friday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a funny reel. The actor on Thursday shot something special in a glamorous outfit. While details about her shoot are not out yet but the actor treated her fans with a funny video in the same costume.

With help of her glam team, Janhvi is known for making hilarious reels on Instagram. The actor earlier floored fans with her reels which she released under the title Aksa Gang, is apparently back at it as she is relieved from Mili promotions. Looking stunning in an embellished co-ord set, Janhvi is seen mouthing Deepika's dialogue from Om Shanti Om.

She says in the video, "Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash (Shanti's dead body will be found under this chandelier)," before the camera pans down to her dear friend and fashion photographer Praveen Vaishnav, who couldn't control himself from bursting into laughter at Janhvi's dialogue delivery.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal. The film co-starring Varun Dhawan is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Sharam Sharma's Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in the making. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is set against the backdrop of cricket.