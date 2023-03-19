Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor couldn't have been happier as she bags NTR 30 opposite RRR famed actor Jr NTR. Speaking at an event organised by a media firm, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about working with Telugu superstar Jr NTR, saying that it was a dream of hers for a very long time. The actor confessed that she literally willed this into happening adding that sharing screen space with the Man of the Masses is one of the greatest joys as an actor for her.

The Bollywood diva will make her Telugu debut with NTR 30. In her upcoming film NTR 30, she is pitted against the Naatu Naatu star NTR Jr. Earlier on her birthday, the Dhadak actor took to Instagram to share the first poster from the film NTR-30. It can be said that actor Janhvi Kapoor is prepared to steer the boat and emerge as the calm in the storm in the turbulent universe of NTR 30, as the poster proclaims.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage fame. Janhvi is seen wearing a saree and donning open hair. The caption on Janhvi's post said, Finally, it's happening. I am eager to embark on this adventure with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30. NTR Jr. in a birthday greeting to Janhvi said: She is the oasis of peace in the turbulent #NTR30 universe. Birthday greetings and welcome aboard.

NTR-30 will have Anirudh Ravichander in charge of the score, R Rathnavelu operating the camera, Sabu Cyril overseeing the visual effects, and Sreekar Prasad serving as the editor. On the work front, the list of films that Janhvi has in her kitty is interesting. In the movie Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi will co-star with Varun Dhawan. Mr and Mrs Maahi, a sports drama will have Janhvi paired with Rajkummar Rao.

