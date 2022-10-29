Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili which marks her first collaboration with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. Has Sridevi been alive, it would have been a different experience for Janhvi and more so for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor as she is all set to enter filmdom.

Talking about her late mother and equation she shared with Khushi, the Dhadak star said that she feels protective about her younger sister and now it dawns upon her why her superstar mother thought of never to act again while shooting for English Vinglish.

During Mili promotions, Janhvi opened up about how demanding being an actor is. The actor in an interview said, she battled with thoughts of quitting acting to support Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Janhvi said that she is feeling very "maternal" towards Khushi of late. "Nowadays I’m feeling very maternal towards her (Khushi), as the days go by I find myself thinking things and saying things to her that my mom (Sridevi) used to say to me," Janhvi said in an interview.

The thought of quitting acting stems from the guilt she feels for not doing enough for her sister. She said, "I was there for Khushi’s first day of shoot, but I had to leave before she could take her first shot. I was there for her hair and makeup. I had to leave because I had to reach Lucknow to shoot Bawaal and I have cried and cried and cried. I was like, 'kaisi behen hu mein' (what kind of a sister am I) what does this mean?” I wasn’t able to be there for her on her first day… I was in the worst mood and I was like, 'main acting chhor rahi hu' (I'm quitting acting) I have to be there for my sister, I need to make sure everything is good.'"

Janhvi also revealed that Sridevi often cried and called them up because she was missing them. "I remember she was shooting English Vinglish, and she missed Khushi’s birthday and she called us. She was howling, saying, 'I don’t want to act again, I just want to be there for my kids.' And I told her, 'Mom, it’s fine, you’ve always been there, we’ll be together soon.' I never understood that feeling, but now I do."

Mili aside, Janhvi will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar. The actor has also wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.