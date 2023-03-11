Hyderabad: The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 had two of Janhvi Kapoor's family members strutting down the ramp. Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor walked for clothing line Itrh at the LFW 2023 is known. Another lady from Janhvi's family, who impressed everyone with her walk at fashion week, was Antara Motiwala.

On Friday, Janhvi took to social media to share a post featuring Antara from the fashion extravaganza. Antara, who is the wife of Janhvi's cousin Mohit Marwah, also turned muse for Itrh at the fashion gala. She was seen donning a shimmery co-ord set as she owned the ramp with confidence flaunting her baby bump. Sharing Antara's pictures from the event, Janhvi wrote, "A moment," followed by fire emoji.

Janhvi aside, several members of the Kapoor family took to social media to laud Anshula and Antara for slaying the runway appearance while owning their bodies. Arjun Kapoor, who graced the front row with Mohit, also gave a shoutout to Anshula and his bhabhi via Instagram Stories. While Arjun called Antara "A trendsetter," his ladylove, Malaika Arora wrote, "You slayed, woman," on Instagram Stories. Sonam Kapoor too took to social media to heap praise on Antara who is her childhood friend.

Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to sister-in-law for setting ramp on fire with full-grown baby bump

READ | Janhvi Kapoor's first look from NTR30 floors rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya - see his reaction

For unversed, Mohit is the son of Janhvi's aunt Reena Kapoor. Mohit married Antara, who is the niece of Tina Munim and former editor of a fashion magazine, in 2018. The couple is expecting their second child together after welcoming a baby girl in 2021. Antara had announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post.