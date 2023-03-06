Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor received an endearing birthday wish from her sister Khushi Kapoor as she turned 26 today. Khushi posted a collage on her Instagram Stories displaying their childhood memories which summarize the bond between the two. The pictures prove that Janhvi and Khushi are posers from their childhood, and also show the bond between the duo through the expression of love.

She wrote on the collage, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most." The love between the sisters is truly outstanding. Janhvi Kapoor once opened up about her sister in an interview stating that her sister worked extremely hard for the film The Archies, and Janhvi got upset when she had to leave the Archies set and could not be with her sister the whole time.

Janhvi Kapoor gets endearing birthday wish from sister Khushi

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The movie was originally scheduled for release on April 7, 2023. However, the movie's producers decided to push the release date because of the impending VFX and technical requirements.

On the other hand, Khushi will soon be making her big Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the upcoming film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, an Indian adaptation of the well-known comic book series The Archies, will be released on the world's largest OTT service, Netflix. The release date of the film is yet to be disclosed.