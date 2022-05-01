Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janvhi Kapoor has shared a video celebrating International Dance Day. The actor is two days late to extend greetings, but her throwback video would be a treat to fans nonetheless. The actor, who has been learning various dance forms, was receiving lessons in Kathak for Karan Johar's Takht, which as of now is shelved.

On Sunday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share the throwback video from her Kathak classes. With her In Aankhon Ki Masti rendition, Janhvi yet again proves that she is a fan of the evergreen diva Rekha. In the video, Janhvi is seen attempting a format called Baithak Bhav in Kathak. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late 🥲."

Before In Aankhon Ki Masti, she had also tried Salaam from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Umrao Jaan. The actor had also shared her Kathak dance videos on Kanha song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from Guide and a few more.

On the work front, Janhvi has wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. The actor has also completed the shoot for her father Boney Kapoor produced Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Currently, she is busy shooting her upcoming film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan.