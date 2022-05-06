Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of Janhit Mein Jaari starring Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha got unveiled on Friday. Headlined by Bharuccha, the film follows the story of a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her city and how she fights against the societal taboos.

The trailer of Janhit Mein Jaari hints at a social comedy wherein Nushrratt takes on several social norms. Narrated in a humorous way, Janhit Mein Jaari trailer showcases the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Nushrratt aside, the film also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

On a related note, Nushrratt was recently subjected to severe trolling by some people on the Internet. Earlier, she shared a few posters and creatives from her movie on her Instagram which were stormed by negative comments from trolls. She also shared a video where she can be seen talking about the filthy comments. Nushrratt received a lot of support from her followers in the comments section, who asked her to not hide the names of the trolls instead put them on display for everyone to see.

