Hyderabad: Next month 25, it will be a year of RRR release but the film continues to create ripples across the world. From being a festival favourite to enthralling masses and touching a chord with audiences overseas, RRR has had a great reception, to say the least. While audiences abroad thronged aisles to dance when Naatu Naatu kicks in, the film also impressed mavericks like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron.

SS Rajamouli, who met Cameron at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles last month. Rajamouli had a nearly 10-minute-long conversation with the Avatar helmer, who was seemingly impressed with RRR's how he designed his characters and set up with the fire and water elements. He also spoke about the backstory of why his characters are doing what they are doing.

While speaking to an Indian webloid on the quadricentennial anniversary of his film Titanic, James also spoke about RRR. he especially heaped praise on Ram Charan's character. Again speaking about how beautifully the backstory is woven in the story," Cameron said, "It's really quite an accomplishment. It's an amazing film."

READ | WATCH: What did Spielberg say to Rajamouli that he felt like 'get up and dance'?

Cameron, who watched RRR twice, further said, "When I saw it for the first time, I watched it alone. I didn't know what to expect, I was astonished. Not just with the bravery of the physical style of the film and very good use of VFX but also the storytelling. There is a classicism to the storytelling that's almost Shakespearean."

Speaking about Ram Charan's character in the film, Cameron said, "The journey that you go on, especially with understanding Ram's character who's very challenging for two-thirds of the movie and then you finally understand what's going on in his head and it's heartbreaking. I just think it's a triumph."

When Cameron and Rajamouli spoke at Critics' Choice Awards last month, the Oscar-winning director had ended his conversation with a very encouraging note for the RRR director. Before parting ways, he leaned forward and told Rajamouil, "And one thing, if you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk."