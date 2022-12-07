Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who made headlines for her alleged connection with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, is again getting trolled on social media. This time, the actor is facing the wrath of the netizens over her views on cosmetic surgery.

A throwback video of Jacqueline is doing rounds of the internet. In the video, which appears to be from her pageant days, Jacqueline is seen expressing her views on cosmetic surgery during the question round of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant. When asked about her take on cosmetic surgery, Jacqueline said it goes against the idea of celebrating natural beauty.

"It goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women. And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about," said the actor, who invited trolls with her viral video.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens are having a field day at Jacqueline's expense. Social media users are questioning how many times she has gone under the knife as her face looks completely different than the one in the viral video. "How many surgeries has she done so far?” wrote a user, "Then she ended up with a whole new face," said another. A third Instagram user reacted, "Now she has all kinds of cosmetic surgeries done on her body! Her face is not the same anymore."

The video from 2006 dropped Jacqueline in a troll soup, nonetheless, her answer had helped her win the prestigious title of Miss Sri Lanka universe.

On the work front, Jacqueline, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and others.