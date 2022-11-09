Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise sequel, penned down a note after receiving hate on social media. On Tuesday, taking to her Instagram account, she posted a picture along with a long note.

She wrote, "Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.. I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price- I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead."

The actor said she welcomes constructive criticism but is upset by the way she is ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that she has not said.

Rashmika added, "Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of. It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I've found that bits of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that's only going to push me to improve and do better. But what's with the vile negativity and hate?"

"For the longest time I've been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I'm not trying to win anyone over. I don't want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving," she further said.

The GoodBye actor also acknowledged the love and support that she is getting. "That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I've been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I've worked with so far, all of whom I've always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We're all trying to do our best. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rise sequel. Pushpa: The Rise, which was an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Rashmika was last seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will be next seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.