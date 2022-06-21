Mumbai (Maharashtra): The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba's third installment of the Fukrey 3 has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast. Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap-up of Fukrey 3 while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption.

"It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye," he wrote. While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying: "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Laali) and Ali Fazal (Zafar), who come together to make easy money. The series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban.

The team started the production in March this year. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the first part was released in 2013 and the sequel Fukrey Returns came out in 2017 both the films were commercial hits.

