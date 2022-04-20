Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have been blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning. While Kajal and her husband are yet to share the happy news, well-connected sources in the industry have revealed that both the mother and the baby were fine.

"The baby was born on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the child are doing fine," the source told a newswire. Kajal's fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to share the first glimpse of the newborn. After Gautam announced that they are expecting their first child in January, Kajal has been sharing stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoots.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families. The couple, who seem to be made for each other, have won the hearts of crores of fans of the actor. Only recently, Kajal had penned a long post on Instagram, thanking her husband for the wonderful person he is.