Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor claims that the pressure to perform well for his upcoming movie Animal came from realising 'how incompetent' he was as an actor. Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the criminal drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Ranbir, who has about 30 days remaining to finish Animal, noted that, in contrast to his real-life self, his character in the film is an 'alpha' with nuance.

It was unfamiliar ground for me. It is both a father-son tale and a crime drama. Audiences don't anticipate me to do it. It has various grey tones. Again, he is quite alpha, whereas I am not, the actor quipped talking about his character in Animal.

These trials are crucial for actors like me since they leave me shaken. It forced me to put in a lot of effort and realise how insufficient I am and how hard I need to work to achieve a certain level, added Ranbir. The film is slated to release on August 11. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Productions, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Films.

The 40-year-old actor said he hasn't committed to any project after Animal, though he eagerly awaits Kishore Kumar's biography with director Anurag Basu would get underway soon. The two have collaborated on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos in the past. For many years, rumours were rife that the actor will play the renowned singer-actor in a biopic. At a recent Kolkata promotional event for his most recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he finally confirmed doing the biopic. (With agency inputs)

