Hyderabad: Since the OTT platforms have enjoyed success in recent years with their solid content, the shift in protagonists was apparent. "She-Heroes" or simply "Sheroes" are dominating the charts on both Indian and foreign streaming giants. It's interesting that OTT has created a space for actors of various calibres.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, prominent actor Shefali Shah, designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta, and small-screen actor Sakshi Tanwar, all belong to the same generation. Using these platforms, actors from several mediums and genres have discovered their roles and voices. Let's look at a few outstanding women-led series that shouldn't be missed ahead of International Women's Day.

Delhi Crime, a crime drama series, has won praise from critics throughout the world thanks to the cast which includes the incredibly brilliant Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. Delhi Crime's first season centres on the gang rape of Nirbhaya in 2012, while its second season emphasizes the renowned Kacha-Baniyan gang.

Sushmita Sen gained a new group of admirers as a result of the series, Aarya. The series is definitely binge-worthy because of the dynamic performance by the former Miss Universe and the compelling storyline. Neerja fame Ram Madhvani is one of the directors of the series.

The series, Mai, which demonstrates how far a mother could go for her child, has received a mixed response. Yet on OTT platforms, Sakshi Tanwar established herself as one of the bankable stars, which gave rise to newcomers as well.

The representation of characters in the series, Four More Shots Please, may be disputed by men and women, but there is no denying that it appeals to financially independent women who aren't afraid to own their faults and virtues. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, and VJ Bani, all did a fantastic job portraying their roles.

The two real-life women, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are praised for their outspoken outlook on life. When the mother-daughter relationship developed in the reality series Masaba Masaba, the same sense of "realness" was present.