Mumbai: The recently B-town couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look dazzling in the pictures Kiara shared in her Instagram profile late Tuesday night following which fans are in awe with them. The couple tied the knot on February 7th in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and their royal wedding took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace with their close-knit friends, family members and B-town guests.

The fans of Kiara and Sidharth are assumed to be of the Sangeet ceremony. However, it is not mentioned in the caption by the actress. Their pre-wedding pictures showed Kiara in Manish Malhotra-designed glittery Ombre lehenga with a striking gold-to-silver transition, and 98000 sparkling Swarovski crystals paired with marabou feather detailing. Kiara paired up her Lehenga with the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection, the neckpiece which Kiara wore was a custom look with curated natural diamonds with an enchanting ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection.

While Sidharth Malhotra chose the designer's tailor-made velvet sherwani in a black and gold combination. The sherwani is handcrafted with Swarovski crystals fitted in an aesthetic A-symmetrical kurta. Kiara in her Instagram post wrote, "something about that night.. something really special". Commenting on the actress's post Karan Johar commented Stunning!!!!!!@manishmalhotra05. The designer Manish Malhotra commented with fire emojis. Bollywood celebs starting from director Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other celebs attended the grand reception. The couple hosted their reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The 'Shershaah' actor and actress's fans wrote Love you guys but yaar kitna jealous feel karvaoge( Love you guys but how much more jealous would you make us feel). Another user wrote, What a bliss to open IG and this welcomes me.