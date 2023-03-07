Hyderabad: Ahead of the Oscars, photos and videos of south superstar NTR Jr being welcomed in the US in the grandest way possible are going viral on social media. The RRR fame actor is in the US to promote his film, which has been nominated for the Oscars 2023 in the original song category. The Indian fan communities in California welcomed the actor with slogans of 'Jr NTR Zindabad."

The actor here met his fans and had one-to-one interactions and photo sessions, the video of which is now going viral on the internet. The south actor was seen wearing a black-coloured full-sleeve t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with a black cap and grey shoes. The actor happily obliged to pictures and autographs and interacted with his fans in Telugu. Before this, the actor posted an Instagram story looking at the view from a high-rise building in Beverly Hills, California. The cine star had met with a similar reaction on leaving for the US from Hyderabad airport.

Naatu Naatu has become a global phenomenon. This year, it has already received the Critics' Choice and Golden Globe awards. The song is competing at the Oscars against songs sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna. In "RRR," NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran feature in a fictionalised account of the struggles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two real-life Indian revolutionaries, against the British Raj. The story, which takes place in the 1920s, revolves around the unrecorded period of both revolutionaries' lives, who took up arms for their nation.

