Hyderabad: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is over but pictures from the dreamy nuptials and reception still continue to make headlines. In the latest pictures from their Mumbai wedding reception, Sidharth and Kiara are a vision in designer Manish Malhotra's creation.

On Sunday, Manish, who designed and styled the couple for all the wedding festivities, took to social media to share a string of pictures from Sid-Kiara's wedding reception. In the pictures, the newlyweds are seen flaunting their sparkling and endearing chemistry as they pose together in MM ensembles.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared love-dripping images of Sid and Kiara from their Mumbai wedding reception. In the first image, Sid is seen holding his bride in an embrace as he kisses her on the head. The second and third image reveals the full look of Sid and Kiara. Sharing the images, Manish said he loves Sid and Kiara deeply for them being wonderful human beings. The ace designer also said that styling and designing Sid-Kiara's wedding wardrobe was pure joy.

Sidharth and Kiara's latest images are sure to leave fans drooling. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Suryagarh palace, Jaisalmer on February 7 in presence of close family and friends. Later, the duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry.

The couple, who delivered a hit like Shershah is yet to announce their next together. Sidharth was last seen in the digitally released Mission Majnu, while Kiara's latest outing Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal too was an OTT release. Coming up next for Sid is Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha which is slated to hit big screens on June 29.