Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story to have a fun interaction with her fans on Sunday. The Family Man 2 star posted the sticker to her story yesterday, inviting all sorts of queries from her fans. From whether her piercing has healed to her thoughts about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-star Vijay Sethupathi and what was her first income, the actor answered a few questions that fans wanted to know about her.

Samantha has had her own shares of struggles before she made it big in the film industry. Samantha also did modelling during her college days before trying her luck in cinema. When asked about her first income, Samantha said, "My first income was Rs 800 for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference. I don't remember whether it was when I was in 10th standard or 11th...but yeah."

In Insta Q&A session, Samantha reveals her first income; says Vijay Sethupathi is 'heart'

READ | Yashoda: Samantha kickstarts crucial action sequences with French stuntman

The actor was also about her Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Replying to queries about Sethupathi, Samantha posted a picture of hers holding a heart doodle. When asked whether Nayanthara is her friend, Samantha shared a video with the former wherein both are seen sharing an emotional hug. About her bond with Nayanthara, the Rangasthalam star wrote, "She is phenomenal. Can't wait for you to see her in KRK...her best work yet."

Samantha says Vijay Sethupathi is 'heart'

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Allu Arjun's blockbuster pan-India movie Pushpa, in a special song Oo Antava. The song made her one of the most happening diva in India. Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish, which will hit screens on August 12 this year. She has also wrapped up dubbing for her Shakuntalam which will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.