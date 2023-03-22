Hyderabad: Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs, with a caption that read, "divorce was the best thing for her". Not only did Avantika share the video, but she also wrote, "Not only her... #justsaying." Avantika and Imran were childhood sweethearts who married in 2011 after an eight-year relationship. Imara, their daughter, was born in 2014. They reportedly split up in 2019 and have been living separately since then.

Netizens speculated whether Avantika and Imran's divorce had been finalized after she posted the video on her Instagram Story. Several Reddit users shared their thoughts on Avantika's story. One person wrote: It's better to part ways than to be bitter for the rest of the life." Another wrote: TBH it did wonders for her she owns one of the most popular high-end restaurants in South Bombay MIZU which is also a famous celeb outing spot." Some Reddit users also wrote that it is impolite to indirectly criticize former spouses and partners, especially since Imran Khan has remained silent about their split.

As per the media report, Avantika has moved on. She is truly happy and they enjoy each other's company. She is the type of person who does not believe in living in the past and prefers to live in the present. Avantika and Sahib met through mutual friends and are enjoying their time together. However, they are not in a hurry to label their friendship, the report stated.