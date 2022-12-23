Mumbai: Pan-India star Yash has had a great 2022 as his film KGF: Chapter 2 broke records at the box-office. The actor says he is built to conquer much more and adds that it's okay if he dies fighting but he is somebody who will be fighting for something that excites him.

Yash revealed, "Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post KGF success), I said what do you think, this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers) maybe it is for you or someone else."

"I'm not somebody who is going to say that I must just encash this success, establish myself and just relax now. I'm not somebody who is build for administration, I'm somebody who is build to conquer much more." The actor added: "I'll to something which gives me excitement. It's okay if I die fighting but I am somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me."

Meanwhile, the actor in a recent interview said that he doesn't believe in going out and talking about himself. "There’s a saying, 'If you’re a king, and you're going and saying you’re a king, then you’re not a king.' Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t think they have to go out and show that they’re successful. People will know it."

Yash has given the biggest blockbuster of the year with KGF: Chapter 2 grossing over Rs 1,250 crore worldwide. With the KGF series, Yash has not only made his strong presence in the hearts of the audience but the star has also recreated the lost massive charm of Indian cinema.

The craze of heroism was seen on the big screen with the cool and rugged avatar of Yash as Rocky Bhai. The actor in the movie carries an angry young man's charm to the screen. This is the madness that was encountered on the screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer. A rebellious protagonist carrying the aura of his heroism to its best.