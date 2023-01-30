Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz took to social media to share that she is unwell. The actor has not revealed what she is suffering with posted pictures with saline intravenous which left her fans concerned about her health. Ileana then shred another post thanking all her well-wishers and said she is feeling better after getting "medical care at right time."

On Sunday, the Pokiri star took to Instagram Stories to share a collage of two pictures and wrote, "What a difference a day makes," alongside a picture of hers with saline intravenous. Without divulging details about her health condition, the actor further wrote, "Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids."

Ileana D'Cruz shares pictures with saline intravenous

Ileana's Instagram Story seemingly left her fans worried about her wellbeing and bombarded her inbox with messages. Replying to her fans on social media, the actor after few hours shared another post letting her admirers known that she is doing fine.

Sharing a selfie with a faint smile, D'Cruz wrote, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time."

Ileana DCruz unwell, fans concerned

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film is a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely was screened at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, on November 25, 2022. The film is yet to get a release date.

She also has a film with Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. It is a romantic comedy-drama film. The yet-to-be titled film film is touted to be an ultimate 'date movie'. It will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast paced world.