Panjim (Goa): Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has been honoured with the Indian Film personality of the year 2022 title at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, at the grand opening of the 53rd edition of IFFI, the International Film Festival of India, in Goa on Sunday.

In an illustrious film career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi starred in more than 150 feature films in Telugu, as well as some films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in Telugu cinema. He captured the imagination of the masses with his performance in Initlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya in 1982.

Also read: Chiranjeevi's 'GodFather' Telugu theatrical trailer thrills fans

Chiranjeevi is admired for his zestful dance performances and fight sequences brimming with power. In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema. The award has been announced by the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, in the company of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan on stage, at the opening ceremony of IFFI.

"The award is a recognition the nation gives to the much-adored megastar for his contribution to cinema, popular culture and socially significant artistic work," an official release read.

Congratulating the veteran actor, the Union I&B Minister said that Chiranjeevi has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with more than 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer. "He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema, with incredible performances touching hearts," the Minister said.

Film luminaries like Waheeda Rahman, Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Biswajit Chatterjee, Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi have been honoured with this award in the past.