Mumbai: With the demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, a void has been created in her sister Asha Bhosle's life that cannot be filled. During an upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega', Asha Bhosle will be seen paying tribute to Lata, who passed away on February 6 following multiple organ failure.

Asha Bhosle shared a few loving memories of her beloved sister on the show. "Lata di once read that if you wash your parent's feet and drink that water, you become very successful. So she asked me to get water, she got the plate, and washed their feet and asked us all to drink it like CharanAmrut. She used to believe that drinking that, will make us successful and I think it worked for us," Asha Bhosle said.

Asha Bhosle said the life of Lata Mangeshkar had a lot of ups and downs. She revealed that her sister never asked for anything but only lived a simple life. "Didi used to earn Rs 80/- and we used to run our household in that money. We were 5 people, and we used to have many relatives who would visit us. Didi never said no to anyone, she used to believe in sharing. There were times we used to buy Kurmura (Puffed Rice) for 2 Annas and used to eat that with tea and sleep. We had no complaints, they were simply happy times," she added, saying she still can't believe she is gone. "I still think I will get a call anytime saying 'Asha, kashi aahes tu?', shared Asha Bhosle.

In the 8 episodes show 'Naam Reh Jaayega', 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha joined hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios. (ANI)