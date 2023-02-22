Mumbai: Ileana D’Cruz in a recent interview revealed that she does not get papped, unlike others, as she does not share her whereabouts. The statement comes after the incident where Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt was photographed by the paparazzi in her living room. B-town went into a furore over it lashing the media house for disrupting and not respecting the actor's privacy.

Alia took to social media and stated that it is a disregard for her privacy. After this post, many Bollywood celebs started coming out in support of Alia Bhatt for not respecting her privacy. Many condemned the media house and even tagged Mumbai Police to draw attention to the matter. Ileana D’Cruz in a recent interview was questioned about her disappearance from films and public view for quite a long time.

Ileana who was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' in 2021, says this 'paparazzi culture' is not for her. While many celebs get clicked occasionally, Ileana was not getting "papped all the time." However, the actress shares her photos from vacations and shoots on social media.

In her recent interview, she revealed that she is working on good projects by maintaining a low profile. Speaking in her interview she said she hates it when people exclaimed that she vanished. Reiterating her words she said that she did not vanish but was right there. However, she does not share her whereabouts and that is how she avoids being papped. Ileana believes that being surrounded by paparazzi is not who she is and that it is okay to be different. She had been working and had completed shooting in a number of good projects with her head down.

Earlier, Ileana began her Bollywood career with the film Barfi co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She also appeared in Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Rustom. Her upcoming film is titled 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', co-starring Randeep Hooda.