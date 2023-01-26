Hyderabad: Oscar-nominated Tollywood composer M.M. Keeravani can now put on his dancing shoes after securing a spot in Best Original Song for his popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the historical action drama 'RRR', writes Deadline. In speaking with Deadline on Tuesday about his nomination, Keeravani revealed that he was working - and definitely not dancing - at his recording studio on an upcoming film when he asked the director to put a momentary pause on their activities. And it was for good reason.

Keeravani's Best Original Song nomination makes history at the 95th Academy Awards for being the first song from an Indian film to land in that category. (Indian songwriter-composer A.R. Rahman's 2009 Oscar win for the anthemic 'Jai Ho' track was from a British production - 'Slumdog Millionaire'.) "It feels great," Keeravani said about his historic precedent. He said that in his view the Oscars are the best, for "they involve the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke".

Keeravani added during his conversation with Deadline: "It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That's why the Oscars are the Oscars. That is why we respect and value them very much. And I'm very proud to be nominated for the first time from (South) Asia in this music category. I'm thrilled."

'Naatu Naatu' is a critically acclaimed hit among not only members of the Academy, but also the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, where the song took home awards for its nominated categories. What did it mean to have his song continually climbing the ranks in both pop-culture and cinematic history?

"For me, 'Naatu Naatu' means the world." Keeravani explained in reply to the question from Deadline. "It was just a song when it was born, when I saw my song on the screen after the (scene) was done with choreography, I said, 'Oh my God! This is my son.' This was my infant son and now my son has become big."

He concluded by saying: "He has become a major. Now he's driving cars, he's dancing, and he has a girlfriend. Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I am feeling like a proud father. I am grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible." The 'RRR' music composer also expressed gratitude on Wednesday for being conferred with the Padma Shri.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani dropped a gratitude note, which read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion." The news comes a day after 'RRR' made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations.

Talking about India's performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars that was won by an Indian artist was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscar in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film 'Gandhi'. In 2009, the British film set in India 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged 4 Oscars.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze. Apart from Keeravani and Raveena Tandon, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively.