Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan donned the cap of a photographer as he captured his girlfriend model-tuned-actor Saba Azad scrolling her phone on a lazy late afternoon. The picture taken by Hrithik was uploaded on Instagram by Saba in which she can be seen glued to her mobile screen sitting on the couch.

Uploading the picture, the actress captioned the post as: "Casual late afternoon scroll", with an upside-down smiley. She even credited Hrithik Roshan for the picture. Saba was seen wearing a nude-coloured tank top with white pyjamas. Her long tresses were open and the actress looked vibrant with sunlight reflecting on her through the window pane.

The rumoured couple are now often seen together in public. If sources are to be believed, the couple might tie the knot in November 2023. Hirthik is once again ready to take the plunge and marry for the second time. Hrithik's family and close friends have green-signalled their relationship with Saba making frequent visits to his house.

Interestingly, Saba and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also share a nice bond. They often comment good wishes on each other's posts online. Reacting to the recent picture uploaded by Saba, Sussane commented, "beautiful." "The composition looks like Rembrandt's painting. Magical!" complimented a user. "Such a nice picture!!" wrote another.

As soon as the actress uploaded the pictures, fans took to the social media site and poured lovely comments. "Saba, in this photo you are very charming and beautiful. The sun's rays complement this photo with love and tenderness Photographer. perfectly saw the beautiful and touching beauty of your soul. God bless you! Take care! Lots of love and hugs! (sic), commented a fan of Saba.

