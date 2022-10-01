Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Saba Azad, on Saturday, praised her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's performance in the recently released action thriller film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik plays the dreaded gangster Vedha in the film. Not only Saba, Hrithik's former wide Suzssanne Khan was also left in awe after watching Vikram Vedha.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture on his story and wrote, "Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hard-working human I know - you make me so so proud Ro!!." In another story, Saba shared a picture of Vikram Vedha and wrote, "Congratulations to team #vikramvedha for a super engaging film - iv seen is twice and Im gonna see it again...and again!!."

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

On Friday, Sussanne Khan said that Vikram Vedha starring her former husband Hrithik is by far her most favourite movie ever. Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: "RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!"

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri Vikram Vedha also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is currently receiving positive responses from the audience.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Saba, on the other hand, Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar, and Karwaan and she will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise.