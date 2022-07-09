Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently in Paris with his ladylove Saba Azad is known. The lovebirds are seemingly having a gala time in the city of love if a recent video shared by Saba is anything to go by.

On Friday, Saba took to his Instagram handle to share a video of her long drive with Hrithik in a cabriolet car. The Rocket Boys star captured the lush green scenery on her camera while Hrithik drives the car. Sharing the video, she wrote a caption in French, "c'est comme ça!!," which means "It's like that!"

Earlier, Hrithik turned photographer to capture a beautiful picture of Saba. The couple, who reportedly made their relationship official earlier this year, are currently enjoying their holiday together. Hrithik, who is fondly called the Greek God of Bollywood courtesy his sharp looks, clicked a candid portrait of Saba, who shared the "love-filled" picture on her Instagram.

The photograph shows her sitting in an outdoor restaurant. A cup of coffee is seen in front of her while she looked away from the camera. Alongside the picture with Paris geotag, Saba wrote: "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan."

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022, and also stars Radhika Apte.

