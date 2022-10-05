Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan attended the star-studded wedding reception of actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha with his girlfriend Saba Azad on Tuesday. The wedding reception which underwent on Tuesday night in Mumbai, saw Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad among the early guests to arrive at the venue. Alongside posing for the cameras on the red carpet, Hrithik and Saba were all smiles for the camera.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made a couple-entry at the venue. The 'Vikram Vedha' star was dressed in a crisp black suit, on the other hand, Saba kept it all traditional, as she opted for a lustrous green kurta set.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends, on Tuesday, making their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles.

Richa and Ali donned 'stunning' designer outfits for their wedding reception. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra. The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception.

Talking to the media about finally being among the Bollywood celebs who are married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart." Earlier, the couple's spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been "legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family," they added.

Regarding their wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, "They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story." Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)