Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. To the paparazzi's delight, the duo made a hand-in-hand entry at the airport. The lovebirds looked more relaxed being papped than in their earlier public appearances.

For the past fortnight, Saba was busy making memories with Hrithik on their romantic holiday. The couple went on long drives in a vintage car, enjoyed some jazz music in London and relished some sumptuous food before returning to India yesterday night. The couple got clicked on airport together and the video, needless to say, is going viral on social media.

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi, Shaandaar, and Karwaan. She received much appreciation for her role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys. She will next be seen in the French film Minimum helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the Super 30 actor is currently waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30. Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter along with the much-awaited Krrish 4.