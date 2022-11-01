Hyderabad: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a mushy birthday post for his girlfriend Saba Azad. As Saba turned a year older today, Hrithik made sure that his ladylove knows what he thinks of her. The Vikram Vedha star also thanked Saba for being in his life.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture of Saba from what appears to be from one of her gigs. The multi-talented ladylove of Hrithik turned 37 today and she received love and affection from Hrithik on her special day.

In his post for Saba, Hrithik has showered heaps of praise on the birthday girl. "🌈The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl,,that’s what you are. 🌈," he wrote alongside the image.

Hrithik concluded his birthday post for Saba with: "Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday❤️."

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite a long time and frequently get spotted hand-in-hand at various events. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

On the work front, Saba has recently wrapped up shooting for upcoming movie Minimum. The actor will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise.