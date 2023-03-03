Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot in Siddharth Anand helmed Fighter is known. To look the part, Hrithik is undergoing rigorous fitness training. Fitness trainer Kris Gethin is working with Hrithik to attain the desired look for the Fighter role and it seems Hrithik is in awe of the renowned celebrity trainer who is physique transformation specialist.

On Friday, Hrithik took to social to give a shout-out to Kris with whom he has intensely worked for six months. Hrithik and Kris are yet to complete the second phase of training but before that, the trainer is flying back to his US home. Heaping praise on Kris, the actor penned a heartfelt note underlining his trainer's best qualities which are integrity, passion, and knowledge. Concluding the post, Hrithik said he looks forward to working with Kris and hopes that his energy and passion rub off on him.

For Hrithik's Fighter look, Kris designed a gruelling 12-week body transformation routine. For unversed, Kris is the man who pulled Hrihtik out of a slump in 2011. Since then, the two have closely worked together on several films. Kris will also be working with Hrihtik for his home production Krrish 4 which will bring him back as the much-loved Indian caped crusader.

Meanwhile, Fighter, which will be India's first aerial actioner, will mark the debut production of director Siddharth. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role is in the last leg of shoot. Fighter is slated to hit big screens on January 25, 2024.