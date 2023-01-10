Hyderabad: Bollywood star Hrihitk Roshan turns 49 today. The actor has been around for more than two decades and is doing good for himself. But, did you know that his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan never wanted him to enter Bollywood. Though Rakesh launched him with romantic musical dram Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, it was never a plan.

According to Hrithik, his father was against him entering films. He in an interview even said that his father never had plans for launching him hence he was giving screentests for outside filmmakers. When Rakesh Roshan heard good things from the other filmmakers for whom Hrithik was auditioning, he realised that may be he will miss the opportunity to launch a potential star.

during the same time, Rakesh was working on pre-production of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. For the film, he wanted Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan to play the lead. But when the people around him said that the script demands fresh faces, then he turned to Hrihitk who was already on his path to enter Bollywood.

But when asked why his father did not want him to become an actor, Hrithik had said that Sr. Roshan never wanted his son to go through the hardships and uncertainty that he faced in his career. "My father was against me coming into films because of the struggle that he had to go through," said Roshan when asked if his father supported his choice to venture into acting.

Hrithik said his father struggled very hard for 20 years and did not want him to go through what he went through. But there was "something inside me that was really determined," said Hrithik. The actor said he wanted to prove himself because he grew up with a really bad stutter. Films according to him was his "one chance to look and feel normal."

The actor said he had to endure exclusion and isolation due to his childhood stammering. The speech problem eventually led him to set up a charity foundation with the aim of helping children with special abilities. The actor opined that his stammer made him "empathetic, very tolerant and patient."

Dance has been an integral part of Roshan's extensive filmography. Interestingly, the actor, however, opines that he is not a good dancer. Though he is one of the bests the industry has at the moment. What makes Hrithik thinks so? The actor during an interview said that dancing did not come naturally to the him.

The actor said focusing on his dancing skills was unintentional. "I wasn't a good dancer," he said, telling a story about how he spent an entire night rehearsing on top of a small bed for a musical number in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

More than talent, Hrithik feels that his dancing has more to do with hardwork. He is known for being fluid with his dance movements and that he said comes from his understanding of music. "I can break down music in my head very well. I think the one thing I've been very strict about is that I don't do the steps like they have been shown to me; I try to make them mine. As an actor, that's a blind spot. You do that with the dialogue, and you need to do the same with steps. What is my interpretation of the step? It's a search."

Talking about his upcoming films, Hrithik is currently working on Fighter. Talking about the film, Hrithik said that it is "the most humongous thing that I have had the opportunity to at least attempting to achieve." Co-starring Deepika Padukone, the film is India's first aerial action film, scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.