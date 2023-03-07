Hyderabad: Holi fever continues to grip Bollywood celebrities. Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an amazing Holi if their pictures on social media are anything to go by. This is Katrina and Vicky's second Holi after tying the knot in 2021 December. Meanwhile, Holi 2023 will be the first for newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on February 7.

Vicky took to social media to share pictures wherein he and Katrina are seen posing with Raazi actor's parents. The actors celebrated Holi with Vicky's family in Mumbai and shared glimpses of festivity on Instagram. Also joining the Kaushals for Holi 2023 was Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

Sharing the images, Vicky wrote, "Happy Holi to all of you from all of us! 🤗❤️." Katrina too took to her social media handle to share the same set of pictures and wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii 🌈." While Vicky opted for a white outfit and added a bandana to protect his hair, Katrina looked her gorgeous self in yellow salwar kameez.

Also treating fans with Holi pictures were Sid and Kiara. Sidharth took to Instagram to share a picture from his first Holi with his "Mrs." In the picture, Sid and Kiara's faces are smeared with colour. Donning white outfits, which are colourful post-Holi celebration, Sid and Kiara look stunning together. Sharing the image, Sid wrote, "First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli." Earlier in the day, Kiara extended festive greetings with pictures from her and Sidharth's Haldi ceremony.