Mumbai: The craze of Holi is still high in B-Town and many celebrities were seen enjoying the festivities on the 7th and 8th of March. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire Kapoor clan along with Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi with a lot of fervour with families as well as on the film sets.

Recently, Bollywood's glamourous actress Urvashi Rautela was seen celebrating Holi with enthusiasm and dancing fiercely with her family members. Pictures and videos of the actress celebrating Holi with family members are becoming very viral on social media.

In the Holi video shared by Urvashi, she is dancing vigorously to the superhit song 'Aankh Marey' from the Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer film 'Simba'. "On this occasion of Holi, let us fill our heart with the deepest shade of love. Happy Holi my cutiess!", wrote the actress in a caption. This video has been liked by more than 5 lakh fans. In fact, fans got to witness a totally different side of Urvashi through the video of her Holi celebration. Urvashi is seen having a lot of fun in the videos and having a blast during Holi.

At the same time, Urvashi's mother Meera Rautela has also shared many videos and pictures of their Holi celebrations. It can be seen in this video that Urvashi Rautela is covered in colours from head to toe. She is seen dancing while sitting on a Dhol. In all these videos, Urvashi and her mother are seen having a great time. On this auspicious occasion of Holi, Urvashi and her mother also gave lots of Holi wishes to their fans.

Also read: Holi 2023: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's celebration is lit; Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 'first Holi with Mrs'