Hyderabad: It is that time of the year again! Holi is here and Bollywood celebrities have already commenced the festivities. Young diva Ananya Panday is among the first celebrities to hop on social media to extend festival greetings. Ananya wished her fans on the festival of colours with her look from the upcoming film Dream Girl 2.

On Tuesday, Ms. Panday took to Instagram to share a picture wherein her face is seen smeared with colours. The picture Ananya shared to wish Holi to her fans, gives a glimpse of her Dream Girl 2 look. The actor looks beautiful in a yellow salvar kameez with golden embroidery. She is also seen donning a nose pin and a pair of chaand bali earrings.

Sharing the image, Ananay wrote a caption in Hindi which reads. "बुरा ना मानो होली है !! 💕." Soon after she shared the post, fans swarmed her comment section with Holi wishes. The actor also garnered praise for her traditional look on social media. Her fans have seemingly liked the desi girl look from Dream Girl 2.

Ananya will be seen playing the lead role in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. The film is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 comedy Deam Girl. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the original, has returned to call the shots for the sequel which is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

The actor has also wrapped up shoot for Zoya Akhtar-backed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The upcoming film will feature her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. Her cyber crime-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is under post-production and will be released later this year.